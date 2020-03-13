UK postpones elections for local councils due to coronavirus

LONDON: The United Kingdom (UK) has postponed elections for its local councils for one year due to spread of coronavirus which was scheduled to be held on May 7, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the British election commission, the move was adopted to contain the spread of COVID-19 which delayed polls in 118 local councils, London Assembly and the election of seven English regional mayors.

Previously, the commission completed all arrangements for the upcoming polls and candidates were running their electoral campaigns since last few months.

However, the rising number of cases of coronavirus pushed the local councils’ election into delay.

It is pertinent to mention here that the number of coronavirus cases rises to 789 and 10 persons died with the disease.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had warned on Thursday that many more families would see their loved ones die from coronavirus, as the government’s chief scientific adviser said Britain likely has as many as 10,000 people infected.

