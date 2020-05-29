UK announces £4.39mn to help Pakistan’s anti-virus efforts

ISLAMABAD: Lauding Pakistan’s efforts and leading role in fight against the novel coronavirus, the United Kingdom on Friday announced £4.39 million of further support for the country to combat the spread of COVID-19, ARY News reported.

In a tweet, British high commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner said that Islamabad was showing international leadership in its coronavirus response and added that his country has announced £4.39 million to help Pakistan’s anti-virus efforts.

Read More: COVID-19: UK to provide £2.67 mn to Pakistan, announces British HC

Earlier on April 18, British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner had said that the United Kingdom (UK) would provide pound sterling (£)2.67 million to Pakistan to tackle COVID-19 pandemic.

“People are getting affected from the virus globally,” he had said in a Urdu-language video message shared from his Twitter account and had added that it was friends that support each other at testing times.

