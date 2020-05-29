Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


UK announces £4.39mn to help Pakistan’s anti-virus efforts

ISLAMABAD: Lauding Pakistan’s efforts and leading role in fight against the novel coronavirus, the United Kingdom on Friday announced £4.39 million of further support for the country to combat the spread of COVID-19, ARY News reported.

In a tweet, British high commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner said that Islamabad was showing international leadership in its coronavirus response and added that his country has announced £4.39 million to help Pakistan’s anti-virus efforts.

 

Read More: COVID-19: UK to provide £2.67 mn to Pakistan, announces British HC

Earlier on April 18, British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner had said that the United Kingdom (UK) would provide pound sterling (£)2.67 million to Pakistan to tackle COVID-19 pandemic.

“People are getting affected from the virus globally,” he had said in a Urdu-language video message shared from his Twitter account and had added that it was friends that support each other at testing times.

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Japanese ambassador writes to COAS Bajwa on International day of UN peacekeepers

Business

Sindh allows business activities to remain operational throughout the week

Pakistan

Prime suspect confesses to killing journalist Aziz Memon, ‘enmity’ motive…

Pakistan

Sindh records highest number of Covid-19 deaths in a day


ARY NEWS URDU