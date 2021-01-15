UK lawmakers’ remarks exposed real face of Indian govt: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said the recent statements of United Kingdom (UK) lawmakers about grave situation in Indian occupied Kashmir is a manifestation that Kashmir is not an internal matter of India but an international dispute.

In a statement on Friday, he said the remarks of UK lawmakers have once again exposed the real face of the Indian government. He said it is endorsement of Pakistan’s narrative on Kashmir dispute and foreign policy success, reported Radio Pakistan

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the situation in occupied territory is very terrible as people are subjected to brutal oppression. Thousands of innocent people are in jails without any legal trial.

FM Qureshi said international media and independent monitors should be allowed to visit the occupied territory to assess the ground reality.

Read more: British lawmakers rise against Indian human rights violations in Kashmir

He expressed hope that a similar voice in favor of Kashmiri people will be raised in the US Congress after the new government under Biden leadership assumes its responsibility next week.

He appealed to parliamentarians from UK, USA and the European parliament to visit the occupied territory and analyze the situation there independently.

Commenting on the situation in Afghanistan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan has always played a conciliatory role to facilitate the Afghan peace process. He said India is playing the role of a spoiler and using Afghan territory against Pakistan.

