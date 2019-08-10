Over 45 UK MPs urge UN Chief to take India’s Kashmir move to UNSC

Over 45 members of United Kingdom’s parliament and peers have urged United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to intervene and prevent India’s unconstitutional ‘attack’ on Kashmir’s autonomy.

The members of UK parliament and peers have co-signed a letter, written by MP Warrington South, Faisal Rashid expressing deep concern that Indian government has revoked Article 370 of the constitution, stripping Kashmir of its autonomous status, Radio Pakistan reported.

The letter termed the unilateral Indian decision a ‘direct attack’ on the political status of Kashmir and its right to self-governance.

The MPs called on the UN Secretary-General to urgently bring this matter to the attention of Security Council as a serious threat to international peace and security.

A separate letter, written by members of European Parliament to High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, expressed concerns on the recent developments in the Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 5, India’s BJP government moved a bill in the upper house of the parliament (Rajaya Sabha) to remove Article 370 from the Indian constitution amid opposition members’ protest. It was later signed by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, stripping the state of Kashmir of its special status and turning it a Union Territory with the legislature.

