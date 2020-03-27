UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Johnson in a tweet on Friday said that he has “developed mild symptoms” and is self-isolating.

“Over the last 24 hours, i have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus,” he said.

Another 115 people have died in the United Kingdom after testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to 578.

Britain was slower than some of its European neighbours to tighten social distancing measures, with Johnson waiting until Monday night to tell pubs and restaurants to close and people to stay at home unless absolutely necessary.

The number of cases and deaths in Britain is lower than in Italy, Spain and France, but health officials and scientists have been warning that the peak of the epidemic lies several weeks ahead.

The United States now has more COVID-19 infections than any other country, and a record number of newly unemployed people, as the coronavirus crisis deepens around the world.

More than 530,000 people globally have been sickened by the disease, one sixth of them in the US, which on Thursday edged out Italy as the worst-affected nation.

