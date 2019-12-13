UK polls: Conservatives secure 131 seats so far

LONDON: The counting of votes after the end of the polls in United Kingdom (UK) general polls, the results of 266 seats out of total 650 have been announced so far.

According to the preliminary results, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives have made a net gain of 131 seats so far.

Labour Party stands second on the table with net gain of 101 seats, while the Scottish National Party (SNP) secured 18 seats. PC, SF, LD secured, three, four and five seats respectively.

Former Interior Minister of UK Sajid Javed managed to secure his seat with 23,106 votes, while the Labour Party chief, Jeremy Corbyn too won his seat.

Earlier, an exit poll showed, Britain´s ruling Conservative Party is on course for a sweeping victory in Thursday´s snap election.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson´s party was forecast to win 368 out of 650 seats in the lower House of Commons — a large majority — according to the survey by the Sky News, ITV and BBC broadcasters published as polls closed at 2200 GMT.

Johnson had campaigned on a promise to “Get Brexit Done”, vowing to end years of political turmoil over Britain´s future that has weighed on the economy and divided the nation.

