UK Red List: PIA announces to run extra flights between Islamabad, Manchester

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to facilitate passengers prior to the new UK travel restrictions come into effect, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday announced to operate additional two-way flights between Pakistan and United Kingdom till April 8, ARY News reported.

Talking to Twitter, SAPM Zulfi Bukhari said that PIA has arranged seven extra special flights between April 2 till 08 April to facilitate passengers returning to UK (London and Manchester).

Visitors are advised to make their way back before the 9th after which UK’s new mandatory quarantine policy will come into effect, he said.

Over 1,400 passengers will likely travel through the additional flights.

Yesterday, the United Kingdom (UK) had added more countries including Pakistan and Bangladesh to its red list from April 9 – 2021 in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 variants internationally.

The British authorities had added Pakistan, Bangladesh, the Philippines and Kenya to its red list to be effective from 4:00 am (local time) Friday, April 9 – 2021 for implementing travel bans on visitors from the countries.

Under the restrictions imposed by the UK Department for Transport, British, Irish and third-country nationals with residence rights (including long-term visa holders) would be required to self-isolate in a government-approved hotel quarantine facility for 10 days

