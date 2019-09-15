UK can play pivotal role for Kashmir issue: Masood Khan

LEEDS: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Masood Khan has said that the United Kingdom (UK) can play a pivotal role in the United Nations (UN) for resolving the occupied Kashmir issue, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Talking to media in Leeds, Masood Khan said anti-India protests in UK are very much important as they will assert pressure on 10 Downing Street and the Foreign Office to help in resolving the issue.

He also thanked Pakistani and Kashmiri community living in the United Kingdom for raising their voice for the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir, who are under military siege by the Modi government from August 5.

Earlier on August 30, Masood Khan had said Kashmiris are determined to get their right to self-determination and the sacrifices rendered by them for this right would never go in vain.

Read more: Occupied Kashmir: BBC reports shocking stories of torture, violence by Indian troops

He was addressing a seminar in Islamabad. Khan had said the whole Kashmir valley is completely under siege, and the carnage of innocent civilians is continuing at the hands of Indian troops.

Masood Khan had said the constant curfew has created a starvation-like situation in occupied Kashmir where Indian troops are torching grain stocks.

