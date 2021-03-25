Umair Jaswal marks Sana Javed’s birthday with adorable picture

Sana Javed is celebrating her 28th birthday today on March 25 and her husband, singer Umair Jaswal, has made sure to make it a special one for the Ruswai star!

The Gagar singer shared an adorable picture with Javed, his wife of five months, on his Instagram to mark the day. He also had a special message for his lady love on her big day. ” I LOVE YOU, you light up my world,” wrote Jaswal, wishing Javed a happy birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Umair Jaswal (@umairjaswalofficial)

“Have an incredible year ahead. Wishing you a lifetime of happiness and peace,” he added, further assuring her, “You will always have my heart as you did from the very start.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Umair Jaswal (@umairjaswalofficial)

The couple, who tied the knot in October of 2020, also posed together for a gorgeous picture with Jaswal leaning in to plant a loving kiss on his wife’s cheek. Safe to say, he made sure that Javed has a great birthday!

Here’s wishing our Dunk star Javed a very happy birthday!

