Popular Pakistani actor and singer Umair Jaswal has finally addressed rumours regarding his relationship with actress Sana Javed.

In a video doing rounds on social media which seems to be an online interview, the singer shared “We have been the best of friends for the longest time. We have been very good friends. We love and respect each other.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDBcOv3pixA/

He went onto add that the duo have not reached that point in their relationship where we can say that it’s official or it’s happening.

Earlier in January, the Ruswai actress shot down rumours about her wedding with Jaswal.

“There is no truth in the wedding reports. I have no plans to get married yet,” she had said.

Social media was abuzz with wedding rumours after the starlet sent a cake to the singer on his birthday.

