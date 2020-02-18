Web Analytics
Umer Sharif’s daughter Hira passes away

Hira Umer

Umer Sharif’s daughter, Hira Umer has just passed away in Lahore Monday night.

Hira had been having kidney issues for a while and was admitted to a private hospital in Lahore. She was reportedly very close to her father, Umer Sharif.

Hira departed from this world while Umer Sharif was on a three-month tour of the United States.

According to a US promoter, her father is on his way back to Lahore and the news of her sad demise has been kept in secrecy till his departure. She had died of a heart attack according to Farooq Rubi, a close family friend.

Although Hira remained out of the limelight, she was the administrator of Umer Sharif’s ‘Maa’ hospital in Karachi. 

