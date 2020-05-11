PPP leadership sheltering my father’s killers: Umm e Rubab

SUKKUR: Advocate Umme Rubab Chandio has leveled allegations against Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) for protecting the killers of her father and other family members, ARY News reported on Monday.

Addressing a press conference in Sukkur, she accused Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah of providing shelter to the killers and added that he is a major hurdle in the way of justice in the triple murder case.

“PPP leadership and Murad Ali Shah is guarding the killers of my family members. If CM Murad cannot provide me justice, so he should not become a hurdle in the way of justice,” she added.

Umm-e-Rabab said that her father, uncle and grandfather were gunned down by two former PPP MPAs in 2018. She once again demanded the arrest of the murderers of her father and other family members, who she claimed was enjoying police protection because of political influenced.

It must be noted that Umme Rubab’s father Mukhtiar Chandio, grandfather Karamullah Chandio and paternal uncle Kabil Chandio were gunned down on Jan 17, 2018, within the remit of Faridabad police station, Mehar taluka of Dadu district.

Umm-e-Rubab is pursuing the case of her slain family members by herself.

The case was highlighted last year when a video of a barefooted Umm-e-Rubab walking out from the court went viral on social media.

Rubab revealed that the decision to attend the court proceeding with bare feet was a sign of protest against the justice system, “which is not deemed fair and impartial in many instances,” claimed Rubab.

