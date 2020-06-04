UN Adviser on Genocide Prevention raises serious concerns against India

WASHINGTON: United Nations has expressed concern over the situation of minorities in India on Thursday when their Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, Adama Dieng had some choice words for what was currently happening in the country, ARY News reported.

Dieng said that the minorities in India were being subjected to unprovoked hatred after the passing of a controversial citizenship amendment bill.

The special adviser said that the draconian bill was against human rights and United Nations laws.

He also noted that Muslims particularly were being subjected to collective societal hatred which was leading them into isolation.

Adama Dieng also raised concerns overuse of force against protesters that came out on the roads, distraught with the controversial document.

He added that “statements such as those expressed by Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy, that all people are not equal, and that Muslims are not in an ‘equal category’ as others are extremely alarming.

“Hate speech and the dehumanization of others goes against international human rights norms and values.”

In this regard, the special advisor welcomed recent statements by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the context of the coronavirus pandemic that the virus “does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or border before striking.

Under-Secretary-General Dieng encouraged the Government of India to continue to abide by this guidance by ensuring that national laws and policies follow international standards related to non-discrimination and to address and counter the rise of hate speech through messages of inclusion, respect for diversity and unity.

He reiterated that he would continue to follow developments and expressed his readiness to support initiatives to counter and address hate speech.

“In these extraordinary times brought about by the COVID-19 crisis it is more important than ever that we stand united as one humanity, demonstrating unity and solidarity rather than division and hate,” the special adviser noted.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the U.N. Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights has already expressed concern about the new citizenship law, calling it discriminatory.

In April, the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom criticized India for instituting “national-level policies violating religious freedom across India, especially for Muslims.”

