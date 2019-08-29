UN Chief again requests Pakistan, India to exercise restraint over Kashmir issue

NEW YORK: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has again appealed to Pakistan and India to exercise restraint and take steps to defuse tension arising from the New Dehli’s annexation of occupied Kashmir.

A spokesman of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Stephane Dujarric, said this while talking to reporters at the regular briefing in New York, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said the Secretary-General and his whole team have been following the political situation and the reports of restrictions and detentions on the Indian side of the Line of Control.

According to media reports, at least 500 incidents of protest have broken out in occupied Kashmir since New Delhi stripped the region of its autonomy and imposed a military clampdown more than three weeks ago.

The Indian authorities have converted the Kashmir valley particularly Srinagar into a military garrison by deploying Indian troops and paramilitary personnel in every nook and corner to prevent people from staging demonstrations against the move.

However, people repeatedly flouting the curfew and other restrictions have been staging protests to show their resentment against the Indian occupation and nefarious move.

Due to severe blockade, the residents are facing acute shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines and the valley represents a humanitarian crisis.

