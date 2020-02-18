UN chief praises Pakistan’s peacekeeping contributions

ISLAMABAD: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has hailed Pakistan’s peacekeeping contributions under the banner of the UN around the world.

In a tweet, the Secretary-General said Pakistan is amongst the top contributors to the UN peacekeeping missions.

Pakistan is among the top contributors to @UNPeacekeeping. It was inspiring to meet some of the brave women and men who are #ServingForPeace around the world. Thank you for your service and sacrifice!https://t.co/ybi2GACkDe pic.twitter.com/r0VQNV1hkD — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) February 17, 2020

UN Chief arrives in Lahore

UN chief along with his delegation reached Lahore from Islamabad on Monday night on a two-day visit to the Punjab capital.

Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht received the UN secretary general on his arrival at the airport.

UN secretary-general also administered anti-polio drops to children in Lahore.

I commend the brave polio vaccine workers — mostly women — working to stamp out polio in Pakistan. Important gains have been made, but we need a concerted push to eradicate this awful disease. pic.twitter.com/xR34QiRjUI — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) February 18, 2020

Addressing the students at Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), the UN chief said that keeping in view the challenges ahead there is a dire need of changes in the curriculum currently being followed.

He also stressed upon the importance of climate change and said that they had to take future decisions keeping in view the climate change. “Environmental pollution is one of the biggest global issues today,” he said.

Speaking over unequal distribution of power worldwide, he said bringing equality among the nations and people is not an easy job and any efforts in this regard require a lengthy process.

On Monday, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had met Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and attended International Conference for Afghan refugees in Islamabad.

During his meeting with the UN chief, Prime Minister Imran Khan had highlighted Pakistan’s generosity in hosting millions of Afghan refugees for the last four decades.

