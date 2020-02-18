Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


UN chief praises Pakistan’s peacekeeping contributions

UN peacekeeping Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has hailed Pakistan’s peacekeeping contributions under the banner of the UN around the world.

In a tweet, the Secretary-General said Pakistan is amongst the top contributors to the UN peacekeeping missions.

UN Chief arrives in Lahore

UN chief along with his delegation reached Lahore from Islamabad on Monday night on a two-day visit to the Punjab capital.

Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht received the UN secretary general on his arrival at the airport.

UN secretary-general also administered anti-polio drops to children in Lahore.

Addressing the students at Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), the UN chief said that keeping in view the challenges ahead there is a dire need of changes in the curriculum currently being followed.

He also stressed upon the importance of climate change and said that they had to take future decisions keeping in view the climate change. “Environmental pollution is one of the biggest global issues today,” he said.

Speaking over unequal distribution of power worldwide, he said bringing equality among the nations and people is not an easy job and any efforts in this regard require a lengthy process.

On Monday, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had met Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and attended International Conference for Afghan refugees in Islamabad.

During his meeting with the UN chief, Prime Minister Imran Khan had highlighted Pakistan’s generosity in hosting millions of Afghan refugees for the last four decades.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

DG Rangers Sindh inspects arrangements for PSL at NSK

Pakistan

PM Imran Khan to launch Ehsaas ‘Asset Transfer Scheme’ on Feb 21

Pakistan

Court hears sugarcane subsidy reference against Anwar Majeed, others

Pakistan

Lahore High Court dismisses child missing case


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close