UN chief reiterates call for dialogue on Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD: United Nation Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has reiterated his call for the Kashmir dispute to be resolved through dialogue, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Addressing a conference about climate change in Islamabad this afternoon, he advised both countries to engage in meaningful dialogues for the peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute.

Responding to a question about the worsening humanitarian situation in the occupied Kashmir, where nearly eight million people are living in an open prison without basic rights, he said human rights issue needs to be addressed.

The UN Chief also appreciated steps taken by the PTI government to address the negative impacts of climate change in Pakistan.

Earlier, in her address, Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said the government has taken concrete measures to address challenges of climate change.

In his address, Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said Pakistan is fifth most vulnerable country, which suffer the most from climate-related disasters in the long-term.

Read More: ‘We must stop’, UN Chief raises alarm on climate catastrophe

He said the incumbent government has zero-tolerance policy against timber mafia involved in illegal deforestation and massive cutting down of trees in the country.

The adviser aid the government launched Billion Tree Tsunami Project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to address threats and challenges of climate change.

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres on Sunday met with the Afghan refugees in Islamabad and applauded Pakistan for hosting them for a long period at their homeland, ARY NEWS reported.

Earlier in the day, the UN secretary-general met with the refugees from Afghanistan, Yemen and Tajikistan hosted by the country during an event in Islamabad. The refugees shared their experience in the education, business and skill development sectors with the UN chief during their stay.

