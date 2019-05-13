UN condemns terror attack at Gwadar’s hotel

NEW YORK: United Nations (UN) has condemned the terrorist attack targeting a five-star hotel in Gwadar, Radio Pakistan reported on Monday.

UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq in a statement issued, here today, said the world body deplores all such attacks and reiterates that there can be no justification for terrorist acts.

Yesterday, the five-star hotel, Pearl Continental (PC), was declared cleared after a joint operation conducted by armed forces in port city of Gwadar, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement had said.

Three terrorists were killed by military troops during the clearance operation and their dead bodies were taken into custody for identification.

An official of Pakistan Navy was martyred and four employees of the hotel have also lost their lives in the operation.

According to ISPR, two Pakistan Army captains, two soldiers of Pakistan Navy and two hotel workers sustained wounds in the terrorists’ attack.

Earlier on Saturday, three terrorists had stormed a five star hotel in Gwadar city of Balochistan province. A clearance operation by the security forces resulted in safe evacuation of all the guests in the establishment.

Fire was exchanged between security forces and the militants, whose number was put at three by the security officials.

