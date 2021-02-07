UN must fulfill its promises on Kashmir issue: Moeed Yusuf  

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security Moeed Yusuf on Sunday urged the United Nations to fulfill its promises on the Kashmir issue, ARY News reported.

In an interview with Turkish media, Moeed Yusuf said that Kashmiris were disappointed over the non-implementation of the UNSC resolutions on the issue. He said India needed to take the right decision to resolve the decades-old conflict.

Responding to a question, Moeed Yousuf said that peace in the region depended on the resolution of the longstanding dispute. He maintained that Pakistan will continue to sensitize the world about the Kashmir situation and will present its narrative effectively at every forum.

The special assistant said that India was using Afghan soil for subversive activities inside Pakistan, adding the New Delhi’s foreign policy revolves around harming Pakistan.

Replying to another question, Moeed Yousuf said that Pakistan was ready to provide economic bases to the entire world.

Read More: Qureshi draws world body’s attention to Kashmiris’ plight

Earlier on February 5, as part of Pakistan’s sustained diplomatic outreach, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had approached the president of the Security Council and UN Secretary General to apprise them of India’s continuing gross and systematic violations of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In his letter, he had underscored that all unilateral and illegal measures taken by India in the occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir in violation of international law, including relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the 4th Geneva Convention, such as changes in the demographic structure, usurpation of land and farcical “elections”, were null and void.

Comments

comments