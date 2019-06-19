Web Analytics
Kashmir Committee Chairman Fakhar Imam meets visiting Hurriyat leaders

Fakhar Imam Kashmir Committee

Chairman of the Kashmir Committee Fakhar Imam met with a contingent of Hurriyat leaders who are visiting Pakistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Discussing the current situation of the illegally occupied valley, the committee chairman expressed his dismay over brutalities being committed by occupational forces of India on the disputed territory.

Imam in the meeting with the freedom movement leaders of Indian held Kashmir opined that India should let go it’s traditional bigotry and fulfill promises made to the oppressed people of Kashmir.

Read More: Two youth martyred in occupied Kashmir’s district of Anantnag

The chairman ensured the visitors of Pakistan’s support to Kashmir’s righteous struggle for freedom on diplomatic, moral and political fronts.

Imam said on the occasion: “The international powers must ensure the right of self determination to the people of Kashmir, Kashmiri’s should get their legal right.”

Slamming the United Nations Imam said that the global body should end it’s stubbornness and  provide the people of Kashmir to decide the fate of their future.

