UN decolonization agenda incomplete without Kashmir solution: Pakistan

GENEVA: At the United Nations, Pakistan says world body’s decolonization agenda would remain incomplete without a settlement of Kashmir dispute based on Security Council resolutions.

Speaking to the General Assembly’s Special Political and Decolonization (Fourth) Committee, Outgoing Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi said India illegally annexed Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, turning it into the world’s largest prison.

Read More: Curfew continues for 70th consecutive day in Indian occupied Kashmir

Lodhi said Pakistan will remain the voice of Kashmiris in all international forums especially the UN until justice is done and they are able to exercise their right to self-determination.

It was Maleeha Lodhi’s third statement on Kashmir at the UN this week as she pressed on with her campaign to expose Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

Read More: AJK PM sends letter to FM, envoys over Kashmir Long March

Earlier on October 11, Pakistan has called for fast-paced efforts to address terrorism’s root causes and to counter the unjust defamation of certain religions that foster misconceptions.

Addressing the General Assembly’s Sixth Committee in New York, which deals with legal matters, Outgoing Permanent Representative to the United Nations for Pakistan, Maleeha Lodhi.

Comments

comments