UN rights chief’s statement on Kashmir ‘very encouraging,’ says Qureshi

GENEVA: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet’s statement on the situation in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir is “very encouraging.”

“What have we been saying all along was expressed at the start of the Human Rights Council session today,” said Qureshi, who arrived in Geneva to attend the 42nd meeting of the council.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He said human rights, easing of a lockdown and restrictions on communication in the occupied territory came under discussion at the session.

The council was asked to help restore the human rights India has usurped in held Kashmir, the FM said.

“God willing, a clear message would go to India from here in next two days,” he said, adding the world has been watching Indian forces perpetuate brutal repression against the people of the disputed area.

Qureshi said Indian forces’ oppression and brutalities are unfolding before the world.

The foreign minister said he will use his stay in Geneva to apprise the international community of the critical situation in occupied Kashmir. He will also address the session and present the case of Kashmiris before the delegates attending the forum from across the world.

He will raise the Indian unilateral and illegal actions in occupied Kashmir and will highlight threat posed to the region as a result of these actions.

The foreign minister will also hold meetings with leaders of OIC and WHO in Geneva.

He will interact with local and international media resprestatives in Geneva and present Pakistan’s stance and point of view on various regional and international issues.

Comments

comments