At UN webinar, Pakistan urges equitable access to coronavirus vaccine

NEW YORK: Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Munir Akram has stressed the need for fair and equitable access to a coronavirus vaccine when it is developed.

Speaking at a webinar on the pandemic, he said every country should have access to any effective vaccine without any discrimination.

Mr Akram said the member states of the UN Economic and Social Council are faced with three challenges at the same time: the first is the fight against the coronavirus and its results, the second is to discern and work towards acheiving sustainable development goals (SDGs) and the third global challenge is about a threat to the climate.

He said developed countries channeled a whopping $10 trillion for economic revival in view of the global downturn brought on by the contagion while underdeveloped countries couldn’t even arrange even one part of that amount.

As per the International Monetary Fund (IMF), more than $2.5 trillion are needed for achieving SDGs, he underlined, calling for putting to use latest technology to accomplish the goals.

