‘Unemployed’ man who set himself on fire dies at Karachi hospital

KARACHI: A day after setting himself on fire to end his life, an unemployed man succumbed to his burn wounds at the Civil Hospital, Karachi on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Mir Hassan was brought to the burns ward of the medical facility in critical condition as 60 per cent of his body had been burnt.

He succumbed to his burn injuries today, according to medics at the hospital.

Unable to provide for his children who had asked him for warm clothes to stave off the cold wave, the disillusioned father had set himself on fire yesterday.

In another incident on Jan 8, Rani, 22, had attempted to end her life by shooting herself with a pistol at her house in Baldia Town. She was taken to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

The woman attempted to commit suicide over a domestuc dispute, according to the police. They said they were investigating the case from different angles.

