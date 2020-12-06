Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


UNGA adopts Pakistan-sponsored resolution on respect for ‘sacred religious symbols’

UNGA Pakistan resolution Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD: Another success for Prime Minister Imran Khan against rising Islamophobia as the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted Pakistan’s sponsored resolution on inter-religious dialogue that emphasized the need to respect “sacred religious symbols.” 

Pakistan had urged the UN to play its role in ensuring respect for all religions and stop blasphemy under the name of freedom of speech.

The resolution has been adopted by the UNGA. The resolution received a majority of 90 votes, none against, with 52 abstentions, APP said.

Read more: PM Imran, Erdogan express concerns over rising Islamophobia in Europe

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi in his tweet congratulated the PM for highlighting the issue at the international level.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that Islamophobia is rising in Western states and a small segment in the countries is against Islam.

PM Imran Khan had made the statement while addressing the National Rehmatul-lil-Alameen PBUH Conference in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations in Islamabad.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Seven patients die due to oxygen shortage at Peshawar hospital

Pakistan

COVID-19 infects 1240 doctors, 398 nurses in KP: medics body

Must Read

Mirpur, Karachi, Peshawar record highest Covid-19 positivity ratio

Pakistan

Sindh Culture Day being celebrated today


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close