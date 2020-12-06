UNGA adopts Pakistan-sponsored resolution on respect for ‘sacred religious symbols’

ISLAMABAD: Another success for Prime Minister Imran Khan against rising Islamophobia as the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted Pakistan’s sponsored resolution on inter-religious dialogue that emphasized the need to respect “sacred religious symbols.”

Pakistan had urged the UN to play its role in ensuring respect for all religions and stop blasphemy under the name of freedom of speech.

The resolution has been adopted by the UNGA. The resolution received a majority of 90 votes, none against, with 52 abstentions, APP said.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi in his tweet congratulated the PM for highlighting the issue at the international level.

Bravo to the leadership of PM @ImranKhanPTI in highlighting the issue of Islamophobia. UNGA adopted Pak sponsored resolution respecting sacred religious symbols, making blasphemy of Prophet Mohammad SAWW in the name of freedom of expression reprehensible!https://t.co/dBNBKJLCvy — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) December 6, 2020

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that Islamophobia is rising in Western states and a small segment in the countries is against Islam.

PM Imran Khan had made the statement while addressing the National Rehmatul-lil-Alameen PBUH Conference in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations in Islamabad.

