UNGA president to arrive in Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President, Maria Fernanda Espinosa will arrive in Islamabad today on a five-day visit.

During her stay in Islamabad, she will meet President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and representatives of the UN and civil society.

It will be the first visit of the General Assembly’s president to the Asia-Pacific region since she took office last year in September.

Apart from official engagements, the UNGA president will also meet members of the Women Parliamentary Caucus, Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and visit Pakistan’s Peacekeeping Training Center.

Espionosa will also address members of academia, think tanks and students. This will be the second visit by an UN General Assembly president since 2010. Her delegation includes Chef de Cabinet, a senior advisor, a communication specialist, her coordination officer and her personal assistant.

Espinosa is the only fourth female President of the UN General Assembly in its 73-year history.

“The President of the General Assembly looks forward to strengthening the ties between Pakistan and the UN, promoting multilateralism and continuing her work with Pakistan on the priorities for the 73rd Session of the General Assembly,” Pakistan’s envoy to UN Maleeha Lodhi had said while speaking to reporters in New York.

Comments

comments