UNGA president-elect postpones his visit to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President-elect Volkan Bozkir has postponed his upcoming visit to Pakistan due to “technical flight problems”.

In his tweet, Bozkir said, “We had to postpone my visit to Pakistan, originally scheduled for 26-27 July, upon invitation by HE Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi, due to some technical flight problem.”

1) We had to postpone my visit to Pakistan, originally scheduled for 26-27 July, upon invitation by HE Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan @SMQureshiPTI , due to some technical flight problems. 🇺🇳🇹🇷🇵🇰 — Volkan BOZKIR (@volkan_bozkir) July 26, 2020

The Foreign Office has also confirmed postponement of the visit of Bozkir and said that now the UNGA president-elect will visit Pakistan after taking oath of his office.

It may be noted that last week, the foreign minister had said he would present Pakistan’s stance on occupied Kashmir, other regional issues to the UNGA president during his visit as tensions continue to soar between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

