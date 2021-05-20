UNGA session: UN chief calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

NEW YORK: The UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday once again called on Israel and Palestine to immediately end fighting and return to negotiations.

“The fighting must stop immediately. I appeal to all parties to cease hostilities, now. I reiterate my call on all sides for an immediate ceasefire,” United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at a UN General Assembly meeting on Thursday.

The UN chief in his speech continued to stress the importance of negotiations and paving a way for a two-state solution.

“I am deeply shocked by the continued air and artillery bombardment by the Israeli defence forces in Gaza,” the UN chief added.

Guterres further said that he was working with Egypt, Jordan and Qatar to encourage all sides to halt the violence and is also engaging with all parties to the Israel-Palestine violence to secure an end to hostilities.

While addressing the session special, the UNGA President Bozkir condemned Israeli airstrikes on Palestinians and religious sites.

“Raid on Al Aqsa Mosque shocking. Israel’s attacks inhumane,” he said.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki

Addressing the session, the Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki rejected the narrative of “Israel has the right to defend itself”, adding that Tel Aviv is occupying land of Palestinians and persecuting them.

Israeli fighter jets continued to pound the Gaza Strip on Thursday, martyring at least one Palestinian and wounding several more.

At least 230 Palestinians, including 65 children, have been martyred in 11 days of violence in Gaza.

