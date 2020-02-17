UNHCR praises Pakistan for hosting Afghan refugees

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi applauded Pakistan for hosting Afghan refugees from last forty years, ARY News reported.

He was speaking at the conference titled “40 years of Afghan Refugees Presence in Pakistan: A New Partnership for Solidarity” in Islamabad. The conference is jointly organized by the Government of Pakistan in collaboration with UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Mr. Filippo said Pakistan and Iran hosted Afghan refugees in difficult times and the UN appreciates the role of host nations and its people in this context.

He underlined the need to find out the ways to safe return of refugees to Afghanistan. The UNHCR said Pakistan is bravely hosting the Afghans from last four decades.

Read more: UN chief applauds Pakistan for hosting millions of refugees

He also welcomed Pakistan’s move to allow Afghan refugees to have bank accounts.

This Conference is taking place at an important juncture when efforts at consolidating peace in Afghanistan are making progress.

It is pertinent to mention here that with 4.5 million Afghan refugees who migrated from their country due to ongoing wars since 1970’s, Pakistan hosts second-largest refugees population after Turkey globally.

Even today, a total of 2.7 million Afghan refugees still enjoy the hospitality of the country.

Comments

comments