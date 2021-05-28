UNHRC to investigate Israeli war crimes in Palestine

The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) decided on Thursday to “urgently establish an ongoing independent, international commission of inquiry,” to investigate violations of international humanitarian law by Israel in Palestine.

The resolution was passed with 24 votes in favor, 9 against, and 14 abstentions. The US delegation of the Council in Geneva expressed its disappointment following the vote, alleging that the resolution represents an obstacle to the ‘progress’ that has been made.

“The Human Rights Council (UNHRC) Thursday morning opened its special session on “the grave human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem”.

It heard calls from speakers for the Council to establish an independent, international commission of inquiry to investigate Israeli war crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi welcoming the resolution said it was Pakistan’s demand to investigate rights violations in Palestine by the Israeli forces.

He also lauded the performance of the Pakistan mission in the United Nations.

