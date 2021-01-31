Web Analytics
Unidentified gunmen raze six shops in Mardan

MARDAN: Unidentified gunmen razed six shops in Khawaja Ganj Bazar in Mardan in the wee hours of Sunday night, ARY News reported. 

The reason behind the demolition of the shops could not be ascertained. Meanwhile, the traders of the Khawaja Ganj Bazar observed a strike against the incident to record their protest.

The protesting shopkeepers said that goods and cash were present in their shops which were razed by unidentified armed men without any reason.

The act has caused us a great loss, they added.

The gunmen after making watchmen of the market hostage at the gunpoint razed our shops. They demanded of the concerned authorities to take notice of the matter and compensate their losses.

