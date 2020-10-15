The ‘unimaginable’ has happened in ‘Ghisi Piti Mohabbat’

So the unimaginable has finally happened in ‘Ghisi Piti Mohabbat’ as Ramsha Khan’s character Samia has parted ways with Wahaj Ali’s Rizwan.

Yes, the drama already making news for its witty dialogues and avant-garde satire, has fans shocked with its episode 10 has Wahaj Ali’s character Rizwan not only confessed before his wife Samia that he has stolen all the gold owned by her for another woman (Noor) but also divorced her on phone as the episode ended; though things also didn’t go well for the social media “star” too.

Not only that, Rizwan’s typical argument of how he “loves” Noor but wants to keep Samia as his wife has fans in awe of dialogues that aptly showed the mindset of such boys.

Moments after divorcing Samia, Wahaj Ali’s character perhaps received the greatest shock of his life as his hopes of marrying the vamp Noor (played brilliantly by Arjumand Rahim) came crashing down as he saw her whole gang gossiping in the very restaurant where he divorced Samia.

The comments on social media are all one needs to see to get an idea of how fans are loving ‘Ghisi Piti Mohabbat’ as a perfect satire Pakistani television needed for a long time.

Also, I detest the character of Rizwan's mother sm. I mean, supporting the lows of her child. I absolutely loved the way Samia gave it back to her and walked out in the last scene.#GhisiPitiMohabbat — 𝘈𝘴𝘱𝘪𝘳𝘢𝘮𝘥𝘰𝘤 (@DadiKiKulfi) October 8, 2020

So glad to see Samia prioritize herself over others. Riz confessed to loving another woman in front of her and she did not just leave him, but ended up taking divorce from him too. Now that's how u write an unapologetic female character. #GhisiPitiMohabbat #RamshaKhan — Hammad Akbar (@me_theuninvited) October 9, 2020

The good thing abt this drama is there's no dragging of story..

Instant revelation, instant karma.

Not an ordinary romantic love story.. It's satire. So good.#GhisiPitiMohabbat pic.twitter.com/WuTkxaGh5E — Ayesha-عائیشہ 🇵🇰 (@Ayesha_ZaYain2) October 11, 2020

"Riz tum meri zindagi ke pehley larkey ho.. jiskey lye mene aurat bann kar socha hai"

this dialogue has so much depth..👌

Kudos to drama writer.

& I'm loving your character so much @ramshakofficial this one is different & strong. #GhisiPitiMohabbat pic.twitter.com/0uWMnaXuCK — Ayesha-عائیشہ 🇵🇰 (@Ayesha_ZaYain2) October 11, 2020

Another Brilliant episode of #Ghissipittimohabbat Same motifs but fresh treatment Sammiya makes all the sabir heroines we see look like fools In front of her lay a life in a twilight of neither love nor hate maintaining a facade while hating her life They say the brave die once — Sadaf Haider صدف حیدر (@tomtomatoe) October 9, 2020

