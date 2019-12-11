United States blacklists former SSP Malir Rao Anwar

WASHINGTON: The United States (US) has blacklisted former senior superintendent of police (SSP) Malir Rao Anwar for allegedly murdering 440 people in fake police encounters, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the US Treasury Department, during his tenure as the SSP in District Malir, Rao Anwar Khan was reportedly responsible for staging numerous fake police encounters in which individuals were killed by police, and was involved in over 190 police encounters that resulted in the deaths of over 400 people, including the murder of Naqeebullah Mehsood.

The statement further stated that Anwar allegedly helped to lead a network of police and criminal thugs for extortion, land grabbing, narcotics, and murder.

Anwar is designated for being responsible for or complicit in, or having directly or indirectly engaged in, serious human rights abuse.

Read more: ATC indicts Rao Anwar, others in Naqeebullah murder case

The US Treasury department has also seized assets of the former SSP Malir.

“The United States will not tolerate torture, kidnapping, sexual violence, murder, or brutality against innocent civilians,” said Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. and added that America is the world leader in combatting human rights abuse and we will hold perpetrators and enablers accountable wherever they operate.

Comments

comments