SAPM Awan urges unity against coronavirus, demands world to take note of Kashmiri plight

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has called for giving impetus to collective efforts to overcome coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, she said we have to revive the spirit of harmony and solidarity at this critical juncture.

The Special Assistant also urged the international community to help the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir get their legitimate and democratic right to self-determination.

She said the Prime Minister Imran Khan is raising the voice of Kashmiri people at every forum.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that oppression unleashed against minorities in India has endorsed the two-nation theory of Quaid-e-Azam.

Earlier on March 21, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Saturday said that India was punishing Kashmiri resistance leader Yasin Malik for demanding his due rights as a resident of an illegally occupied land.

In a statement showing concern over the announcement of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) leader Yasin Malik’s announcement of going on a hunger strike till death during his incarceration, the governor said that the treatment of Malik at the hands of Indian government has been deplorable.

