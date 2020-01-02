Unity among Muslims required to tackle various challenges: FM Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi addressing a gather on Thursday said that Islam has been cornered with multiple conspiracies from various sides, ARY News reported.

FM Qureshi said that there were concerted efforts at play in the global arena who are juxtaposing the word and act of terrorism with Islam and the person carrying out these vile acts with Muslims.

The minister said that at present it was an obligation upon the Muslim countries of the world to return the lost dignity and prestige of Islam and Muslims which required collaborative efforts and unity.

Speaking on the Indian citizenship amendment bill, FM Qureshi said that 11 states in India have refused to abide by the new ‘anti-muslim law’ passed by the Indian government.

The foreign minister lauded the people of India who were taking to the streets in protest against the draconian law.

Directing his attention towards the 150 day plus siege in illegally occupied Kashmir, FM Qureshi said that a massive process was being undertaken in the muslim majority disputed region which was being forcefully turned into a Hindu majority through illegal evictions of Muslims who had lived there for decades.

FM Qureshi said that the people of Kashmir are deprived of basic amenities and their God-given right to freedom be it of religion or basic human rights.

