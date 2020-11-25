University of Health Sciences postpones all exams amid rising Covid cases

LAHORE: In light of the instructions issued by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), the University of Health Sciences Lahore on Wednesday announced has postponed all theory and practical exams amid rising COVID-19 cases.

In a notification issued by varsity administration, “all undergraduate and postgraduate theory and practical examinations” scheduled from November 26 to December 24, have been postponed in wake of Covid-19 till further notice.

Important Notification pic.twitter.com/JH7wQFvyde — University of Health Sciences Lahore (@uhslhrofficial) November 25, 2020

On Tuesday, the Punjab University also announced to postpone its annual written examinations.

“In light of the current situation of Covid-19 and conversion of all higher education institutions on online mode by Government of Pakistan all written examinations have been postponed,” reads the notification.

Exams for BA/BSc and Associate Degree Part 1 and 2 which were scheduled to begin from November 26, 2020 have been deferred, according to a notification.

The move came after the federal government had announced the closure of all educational institutions from November 26 to December 24 due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

