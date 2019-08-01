Unknown car kills four motorbike riders near Karachi’s Korangi Crossing

KARACHI: Four people were killed when an unknown vehicle ran over four motorbike riders near Korangi Crossing in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Two young men died on the spot in the incident, while other two victims succumbed to their injuries in Jinnah Hospital of the city, rescue workers said.

The deceased were identified as Moiz 16, Sarim 20, Shahzaib 20 and Sami 20.

According to police officials, the deceased were motorbike riders and residents of Korangi-4. They were competing in motorbike race between them, which was resulted in the fatal accident.

Their dead bodies were handed over to their families after completing medico-legal formalities, officials said.

The relatives of the deceased told the media that they were labourers. After returning from work they had told their families that they were going to Sea View.

Earlier on May 8, a man had lost his life and a woman sustained severe wounds, when a dumper had hit a motorcycle in the wee hours in the city’s Nagan Chowrangi area.

The man who got killed was identified as Pervaiz whereas the other injured person was his 30-year-old wife Parveen.

