Unmanned level crossings at KCR track risk lives

KARACHI: The unmanned level crossings at the recently launched Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) track from Karachi City to Orangi railway station have exposed the authorities as negligence can risk human lives.

As per details, the City Railway Station to Orangi Station track of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) was made operational last month but gatemen have yet not been hired for controlling level crossings at the KCR Orangi track.

The local people of the Orangi town were reportedly controlling the level crossings at KCR by themselves, according to ARY News.

Commenting over the matter, the KCR spokesperson said in a statement that all gates have been installed at level crossings and being managed by the PR staff.

The spokesperson said that the incident occurred today after the axle of the truck was broken down at the level crossing which led to the non-closure of the railway crossing gate.

On 14 kilometers long route from the City station to Orangi, there are eight stations and 12 railway crossing.

KCR project

According to Pakistan Railways, the Karachi Circular Railway project will be completed in three phases. The length of the KCR project was 43.13km, including 14.95km on the ground and 28.18km elevated. It would have 24 stations and its per-day ridership would be around 550,000.

The second phase will expand operations to a seven-kilometre track running from Orangi Station to Gilani Station, while the third will see trains running over a nine-kilometre stretch between Gilani Station and Drigh Colony.

The second phase of KCR will cost Rs 8.70 billion, whereas, the third phase would be completed under a public-private partnership.

FWO will construct underpasses and flyovers on KCR tracks, whereas, the security wall on all the routes will be constructed by the provincial transport department.

