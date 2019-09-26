UNSC allows Hafiz Saeed to withdraw money to meet basic needs

NEW YORK: The United Nations has granted permission to outlawed Jamaat ud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed to draw a fixed amount monthly from his ceased bank accounts, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to a letter issued by the world body a special committee of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has allowed Hafiz Muhammad Saeed to withdraw approximately $1,000 monthly (around 1,50,000 rupees) to meet necessary basic living expenses for him and his family.

Pakistan had frozen all bank accounts of JuD chief in compliance with a UNSC resolution.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab had arrested JuD chief Hafiz Saeed in July when he was traveling to Gujranwala from Lahore.

Talking to ARY News, spokesperson of the Chief Minister Punjab had said the arrest was made under the National Action Plan (NAP).

Hafiz Saeed was taken into custody as part of government’s crackdown against banned organizations.

Comments

comments