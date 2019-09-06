MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to push India to stop its genocide in occupied Kashmir.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with Defense and Martyrs Day in Muzaffarabad on Friday, he said Indian actions in occupied Kashmir has put peace and security of the entire region at stake, Radio Pakistan reported.

The president said the UNSC should take practical steps to end the miseries and agony of Kashmiri people.

Masood Khan said the people of occupied Kashmir are not alone. Entire Pakistani nation and Azad Kashmir people stand by them on all fronts.

The AJK President made it clear that no power of the world can deprive the people of Jammu and Kashmir of their right to self-determination. He said the Kashmiri people have been fighting against the Indian tyranny and oppression over the last seven decades.

The Pakistani nation is observing Defence and Martyrs Day today to pay tributes to the martyrs and ghazis and reaffirm commitment to defend the motherland against all threats.

This Defense and Martyrs Day is also being marked as Kashmir Solidarity Day to reaffirm the support of Pakistani nation to the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir who have been under lockdown for over a month now.

