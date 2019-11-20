Uplift of tribal districts top priority: CM Mahmood

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday said that development of underprivileged tribal districts was among top priorities of the provincial government.

Addressing a tribal Jirga in Khyber today, CM Mahmood said that huge funds have been allocated for the newly merged districts to remove deprivations of people of these areas, Radio Pakistan reported.

The chief minister said, “Interest free loan are being given to tribal youth under Insaf Rozgar Scheme.”

On the occasion, the CM Mahmood announced giving the status of Tehsil to Tirah and establishment of a hospital in the area.

Later, he also visited Tirah Valley along Pak-Afghan border in Khyber and inaugurated a border fort in the area.

Read More: Rs22bn being spent on education in KP’s tribal districts

Earlier on November 16, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was spending Rs22 billion for quality education in the newly merged tribal districts of the province.

A spokesperson of the provincial government had said that 4,500 teachers were being to overcome the shortage of teaching staff in these districts.

He had said that the government was also providing basic utilities, furniture and stationery in the educational facilities.

Comments

comments