Urban flooding hits Karachi after heavy rainfall

KARACHI: After heavy rainfall Karachi now facing situation of urban flooding, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The military troops have reached to the assistance of civil administration in relief work in the port city.

A flow of floodwater gushing out from Thado Dam in Gadap has reached to M-9 highway and a track of the motorway from Karachi to Hyderabad was completely closed due to flash floods.

The rainwater from Thado Dam has also reached near the Sabzi Mandi of the city, according to reports.

The gushing water has also affected the office of the Motorway and entered in three villages. The people of the area fearing that if the water flow not diverted it will reach to Sohrab Goth.

The water spilled out of Lyari river, which is brimmed with water after rainfall and entered in several houses adjacent to the Lyari Expressway.

Floodwater from Saadi Town has entered in villages adjacent to the Northern Bypass. Around 100 people have been stranded in floodwater in Rasool Bux Goth.

The volunteers were shifting the residents to safer places, district administration sources said.

The rainwater has submerged a large tract adjacent to the Northern Bypass.

Amid intermittent rainfall, water spilled out of a nullah in PECHS area and entered in Karachi Admin Society and the PECH. The water gushing out from the overflowing drain entering in houses and causing hardships for people, local residents said.

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Hussasin Shalwani visited various areas of the city and inspected the ongoing work for drainage of the standing water.

The Commissioner visited Club Road, Shara-e-Faisal, Nursery, Stadium Road, Hassan Square and NIPA area.

