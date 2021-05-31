Uroosa Qureshi, Bilal Qureshi welcome second child

Pakistani celebs Uroosa Bilal Qureshi and husband Bilal Qureshi have welcomed their second child together – a baby boy!

The couple announced the arrival of their baby on their personal Instagram accounts, with Bilal sharing a picture of himself holding his newborn son in his arms with a Quranic verse in the caption.

“فَبِأَيِّ آلَاءِ رَبِّكُمَا تُكَذِّبَانِ. (Then which of the favors of your Lord will you deny?),” he wrote, also announcing the name. “Mera beta Romaan (My son, Romaan).”

Uroosa also shared the happy news on her profile, sharing a picture of her elder son holding the newborn in his arms. “SOHAAN welcoming ROMAAN. The most precious moment,” she said, adding Romaan’s birthday, “23rd May 2021.”

Here’s sending our heartiest wishes to the happy parents!

