Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai observed amid tight security today

HYDERABAD: Three-day celebrations of 276th Urs of great Sufi saint and poet Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai has begun from Monday (today) at Bhit Shah town of district Matiari amid strict security measures.

Strict security arrangements have been made to provide a peaceful environment to thousands of devotees while all required arrangements to provide basic facilities have also been completed.

As many as 2400 police cops and 80 rangers troops are deputed in Bhit Shah while 44 closed-circuit cameras and 20 walkthrough gates are installed to keep a strict watch on anti-peace elements.

The formal inauguration of Urs celebration was held at about 10 a.m by laying chaddar at the grave of the Sufi saint.

According to the program, the Live Stock Exhibition and a horse race will also be organized in the town.

The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on October 14 to mark the 276th Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh administrative department on Wednesday, all offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils falling under the Sindh government, except essential services, will remain closed on the 14th of October.

Comments

comments