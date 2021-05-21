Urwa Hocane successfully recovers from COVID-19

Urwa Hocane has now fully recovered from COVID-19, a diagnosis that she had not directly shared with fans and followers earlier.

Taking to Instagram to share a mirror selfie of herself in gym clothes, Hocane announced, “Just recovered from COVID!”

“Trying to get my strength back slow and steady,” she added, alluding to already hitting the gym to get back on her healthy feet, and we’re here for it!

Last week, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Hocane’s sister Mawra left a cryptic comment saying, “Baby! Get well soon,” but nothing more was known.

