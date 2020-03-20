US announces $1 million aid for Pakistan to combat coronavirus

WASHINGTON: US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, Alice Wells has said that the US will provide $1 million to Pakistan under USAID programme to bolster monitoring and rapid response against coronavirus.

In a tweet, she said that US and Pakistan both are longstanding partners in tackling global health challenges.

The U.S.-Pakistan government partnership is helping fight #COVID19. The U.S. government is responding to #COVID-19 in #Pakistan with initial $1 million in @USAID_Pakistan funding to bolster monitoring & rapid response. — State_SCA (@State_SCA) March 19, 2020

She further said that there are over hundred Pakistani graduates engaged in the lab training of Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, investigating coronavirus cases in Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan.

Read more: Coronavirus: ADB approves immediate grant of $50 million for Pakistan

Earlier this week, Asian Development Bank (ADB) to immediately release $50 million for Pakistan in an effort to fight and fend off the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

An official statement by the global money lending body said that the grant will be exclusively given to the country’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Pakistan has jumped to 448.

Comments

comments