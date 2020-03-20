US announces $1 million aid for Pakistan to combat coronavirus

Web Analytics
WASHINGTON: US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, Alice Wells has said that the US will provide $1 million to Pakistan under USAID programme to bolster monitoring and rapid response against coronavirus.

In a tweet, she said that US and Pakistan both are longstanding partners in tackling global health challenges.

 She further said that there are over hundred Pakistani graduates engaged in the lab training of Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, investigating coronavirus cases in Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan.

Earlier this week, Asian Development Bank (ADB) to immediately release $50 million for Pakistan in an effort to fight and fend off the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

An official statement by the global money lending body said that the grant will be exclusively given to the country’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Pakistan has jumped to 448.

