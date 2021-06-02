US administers 296.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

WASHINGTON: The United States (US) has administered 296,404,240 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 366,317,045 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.

Those figures are up from the 294,928,850 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by May 30 out of 366,316,945 doses delivered.

The agency said 168,489,729 people had received at least one dose while 135,867,425 people are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), as well as Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

A deal on an intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines at the World Trade Organization (WTO) was no closer to acceptance on Monday despite Washington’s backing, due to expected scepticism about a new draft, sources close to the talks told Reuters.

Negotiations reopened at the WTO on Monday, focused on a highly anticipated revised draft submitted by India, South Africa and dozens of other developing countries last week.

A surprise U.S. shift earlier this month to support a patent waiver heaped pressure on remaining opponents like the European Union and Switzerland that are home to numerous drugmakers. But Monday’s discussions – the 11th session since the initial waiver proposal in October – failed to achieve a breakthrough.

Comments

comments