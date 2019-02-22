US ambassador briefed on govt’s policies on religious freedom

ISLAMABAD: Sam Brownback, the US Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom, called on Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua in Islamabad on Friday.

According to FO spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal, the foreign secretary briefed the envoy on the incumbent government’s policies “based on the Quaid’s vision of an inclusive society to promote religious freedom.”

Elaborating the policies, she said they included Kartarpur Corridor and promoting visits to Buddhist sites. “Pakistan is proud to have a #Cardinal and welcomes #Hindus to their holy sites in Pakistan.”

Earlier today, US Ambassador at Large for Religious Freedom, Ambassador Samuel Dale Brownback called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad.

Foreign Minister stated that Pakistan has always been a partner of international cooperation on the issues of religious freedom. He said that the Constitution of Pakistan protects rights of all minorities in Pakistan.

He added that Pakistan, as part to 7 out of 9 human rights treaties, was fully cognizant of its commitments to respect and protect minorities. He said that Pakistan led initiatives to combat religious intolerance and promote interfaith harmony have been endorsed by the UNGA and Human Rights Council.

Expressing concern over Pakistan’s designation as Country of Particular Concern by the US State Department, the foreign minister highlighted that the designation did not appear to be in sync with the ground reality. “Pakistan is a multi-religious and pluralistic society where people of diverse faiths and denominations live together.”

