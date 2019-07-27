US approves $125m of technical, logistics support for F-16 program

The US State Department has granted the approval for a possible foreign military sale to Pakistan for Technical Security Team in its continued support of the F-16 program for an estimated cost of 125 million dollars.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency has delivered the required certification notifying Congress of the expected sale, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Government of Pakistan had requested a continuation of technical support services; U.S. Government and contractor technical and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistics support to assist in the oversight of operations in support of the Pakistan Peace Drive advanced F-16 program.

In March 2016, the Obama administration had sold F-16 aircraft to Pakistan in order to assist the country in its counter-terrorism operations.

According to the notification issued by the then US administration, “This proposed sale contributes to U.S. goals by helping to improve the security of a strategic partner in South Asia.”

“The proposed sale improves Pakistan’s capability to meet current and future security threats from terrorists,” it added.

The Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency had said the F-16s would allow Pakistan’s Air Force to operate in all-weather environments and at night while improving its self-defense capability and bolstering its ability to conduct counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations.

Comments

comments