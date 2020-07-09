US bans PIA over ‘fake’ licences scandal

ISLAMABAD: Following the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom (UK), the United States (US) has also suspended the authorization for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to operate in the country over the alleged fake licences scandal, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to a declaration issued by the U.S. Department of Transportation, the authority has imposed ban on PIA owing to safety concerns.

The US have suspended the flight operations of PIA to and from its airports immediately, read the statement.

It is pertinent to mention here that US transport department had earlier allowed PIA to operation 12 flights in the country but the special permission has been cancelled today.

Earlier on June 30, European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) had announced to suspend Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight operations for Europe over safety concerns.

The suspension would come into force from Wednesday and will remain in place for six months.

All PIA flights to Europe will remain suspended after the order as the national flag carrier had asked passengers to either refund their tickets or extend them for a later date.

Speaking over the development, a PIA spokesman had said that they were in touch with the European authorities over the matter. “We are taking measures to allay their concerns,” he had said while hoping that the suspension would be lifted soon.

