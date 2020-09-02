US blogger Cynthia Ritchie directed to leave Pakistan within 15 days

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has rejected the application of US blogger Cynthia Ritchie for visa extension and directed her to leave Pakistan within 15 days, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The spokesperson of the ministry confirmed that the application for visa extension by Cynthia Dawn Ritchie was rejected and directives issued to her for leaving the country within 15 days.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The latest directives were released a day after the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) directed the government for rendering proper assistance after expressing displeasure over the recent order by the interior minister regarding the visa validity of the US blogger.

The high court had earlier sought details about terms and conditions for the visa issuance to Cynthia Ritchie from the interior ministry in June. However, the report presented by the ministry had been rejected by the IHC, terming it unsatisfactory besides ordering the interior secretary to review it.

Comments

comments